Kamala Harris Ties Bernie Sanders in Early Democratic Primary States

California Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris may be running in fourth or fifth place in many Democratic primary polls, but a new survey finds her tied for second with Bernie Sanders in the all-important early states.

According to the latest Monmouth University poll, former Vice President Joe Biden holds a more commanding lead in non-early states, with 38 percent to Sanders’ 16%, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren‘s 11%, and Harris’ 8%.

But in the early states, which “include those scheduled to or likely to hold a primary/caucus event by Super Tuesday (March 3rd),” Biden leads with 26%, while Harris and Sanders are tied at 14%, with Warren trailing in fourth place at 9%.

In more bad news for Sanders, he dropped ten points since Monmouth’s March poll, and slid five points since April. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropped from 8% in April to 6% this month, and Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) sank from 2% in April to 1% in May. Warren has gained four points since April.

Harris had what many (including Donald Trump) considered to be a stellar launch, followed by a rough patch in which she was overshadowed by campaign launches by other candidates, and turned in a much-criticized performance at a CNN town hall.

Earlier this month, she had something of a media moment with her questioning of Attorney General William Barr at a Senate hearing.

Sanders, meanwhile, appears to have lost much of his support due to the entry of Biden into the race. Once alone in second place, Sanders is now fighting it out with Warren and Harris, and in the early states, Harris is coming on strong.

