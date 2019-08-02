comScore
Solidarity

Bernie Sanders Defends Warren After Liz Cheney Twitter Slam: ‘We Don’t Need Any More’ NatSec Advice from a Cheney

By Reed RichardsonAug 2nd, 2019, 7:40 pm

Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren

Fellow 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders jumped in to defend his rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Twitter, after she was called out by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney for her stance supporting a n0-first strike policy for nuclear weapons.

Asking “which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice?” Cheney targeted Warren for the latter’s comments during the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit, where she sparred with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock over changing the US policy toward nuclear first strikes. Warren has introduced a bill in the Senate that would make it official national security policy that the country would never preemptively use nuclear weapons in a first strike.

With a heaping helping of snark, Sanders swooped in to slap back at this criticism from Cheney, a notorious hawk whose father, Dick Cheney, helped orchestrate the US invasion of Iraq as George Bush’s vice president. “Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country,” Sanders Tweeted, before adding a  sarcastic kicker. “We don’t need any more, thanks.”

Cheney fired right back, calling Sanders a “commie” who has “daddy issues” and claimed he “is OK with US getting attacked first.”

Others from both sides of the political divide soon joined the debate on Twitter as well.

Screengrab via CNN.

