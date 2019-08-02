Fellow 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders jumped in to defend his rival Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Twitter, after she was called out by Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney for her stance supporting a n0-first strike policy for nuclear weapons.

Asking “which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice?” Cheney targeted Warren for the latter’s comments during the second round of Democratic debates in Detroit, where she sparred with Montana Gov. Steve Bullock over changing the US policy toward nuclear first strikes. Warren has introduced a bill in the Senate that would make it official national security policy that the country would never preemptively use nuclear weapons in a first strike.

Key question for Elizabeth Warren @ewarren today – which American cities and how many American citizens are you willing to sacrifice with your policy of forcing the US to absorb a nuclear attack before we can strike back? — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) July 31, 2019

With a heaping helping of snark, Sanders swooped in to slap back at this criticism from Cheney, a notorious hawk whose father, Dick Cheney, helped orchestrate the US invasion of Iraq as George Bush’s vice president. “Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country,” Sanders Tweeted, before adding a sarcastic kicker. “We don’t need any more, thanks.”

Taking national security advice from a Cheney has already caused irreparable damage to our country. We don’t need any more, thanks. https://t.co/pHr5TM9UgX — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 2, 2019

Cheney fired right back, calling Sanders a “commie” who has “daddy issues” and claimed he “is OK with US getting attacked first.”

No surprise commie @BernieSanders, who honeymooned in Soviet Union, is ok with U.S. getting attacked first. (On a side note, he seems to have daddy issues…with my daddy.) https://t.co/OdbbvdyvV6 — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) August 2, 2019

Others from both sides of the political divide soon joined the debate on Twitter as well.

I’m noticing a lot of snark about Dick Cheney here, but the question she’s asking is a solid one. Should we wait for DC to be eviscerated before retaliating? That’s what Warren openly suggested the other night. https://t.co/K68UJq74ps — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 2, 2019

MFW *Liz Cheney* of all people tries to offer foreign policy takes, as if an entire generation hasn’t lived through the Cheneys sending us into war since we were kids: https://t.co/xrOCN1c9OI pic.twitter.com/8Hoq1NbMC9 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 2, 2019

Screengrab via CNN.

