After days of intense criticism from longtime Democratic strategist James Carville, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) fired back in a big way.

Appearing on Anderson Cooper: 360 Wednesday night, the Vermont senator dismissed the former Bill Clinton strategist who had been supporting Democratic Senator Michael Bennet, who dropped out on New Hampshire primary night.

“James, with all due respect, is a political hack who said very terrible things when he was working for Clinton against Barack Obama,” Sanders said. “I think he said some of the same things.”

“Look, we are taking on the establishment,” Sanders added. “This is no secret to anybody. We’re taking on I guess the former head of Goldman Sachs attacked me yesterday.”

“Yeah, he said some unkind things as well,” Cooper agreed, in reference to former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s incendiary claim that Sanders, if elected, would “ruin our economy.”

“He did, yeah,” Sanders noted, before listing all the powerful forces he says are opposing his candidacy. “And the insurance companies don’t like me. You know what, the pharmaceutical industry, which is charging us 10 times more for the same drugs they sell in Canada, they don’t like me either, nor does the fossil fuel industry, because their product happens to be destroying our planet, nor does the military industrial complex or prison industrial complex. We’re taking on Trump, the Republican establishment, Carville and the Democratic establishment. But at the end of the day, the grassroots movement that we are putting together of young people, of working people, of people of color, want real change.”

Watch above, via CNN.

