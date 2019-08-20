Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders fired back at President Donald Trump for questioning the intelligence and loyalty of Jewish Americans who don’t vote Republican: “I am a proud Jewish person and I have no concerns about voting Democratic.”

During a speech at a campaign stop in Sioux City, Iowa (as well as on Twitter) Sanders soundly rejected comments that Trump had made in the White House earlier on Tuesday, and for which the president was roundly condemned because they trafficked in common, long-standing anti-Semitic tropes about dual loyalty of Jewish people.

My message to Trump: I am a proud Jewish person and I have no concerns about voting Democratic. pic.twitter.com/vNEQfRnb5f — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 21, 2019

Sanders added: “And, in fact, I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next President of the United States!”

In election after election, between 70 to 80 percent of Jewish voters have supported Democratic presidential candidates. And 2016 was no different, as Hillary Clinton won 71 percent of the Jewish vote.

Photo credit: Frederic J. Brown, AFP/Getty Images.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com