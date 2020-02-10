With Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg having cracked double digits in many national polls, new 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) is going after the former New York mayor in an apparent effort to thwart his momentum prior to his unorthodox late entry into the race on Super Tuesday.

Speaking with Dean Obeidallah on SiriusXM’s Progress channel, the Vermont senator ripped Bloomberg for his unprecedented ad spending — which has already climbed into nine figures.

“He’s part of the problem,” Sanders said. “Look, Bloomberg, anybody else in America has the right to run for president. But I think, in a democracy, you do not have the right to buy the presidency.”

Sanders went on to slam Bloomberg for his late entry into the race — arguing that Bloomberg should have spent some time with voters in the early primary states.

“It really is absurd that we have a guy who is prepared to spend — already — many hundreds of millions of dollars on TV ads,” Sanders said. “Meanwhile, he did not do what all of the other Democratic candidates do. He wasn’t holding town meetings in Iowa, or New Hampshire, or Nevada, or South Carolina. Those were not important enough for him. He could simply buy the election with hundreds of millions of dollars of ads. That is wrong. That is the basic, fundamental problem of American society — is that billionaires have extraordinary wealth and power over the economic and political life of this country.”

Watch above, via SiriusXM.

