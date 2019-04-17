Beto O’Rourke Defends Small Donations to Charity in Tax Returns: I’m Spending Time With You Instead of My Kids

With the release of his tax returns, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke defended the relatively small amount of money his family gave to charity when asked by a student at the University of Virginia.

The student asked him why her sister, a college graduate who makes less money than O’Rourke does, donated more to charity than the amount that he reported on his 2017 tax return.

O’Rourke said his family do not always record and itemize the donations they give and how he is making sacrifices now while running for president.

“I’ve served in public office since 2005. I do my best to contribute to the success of my community, my state and, now, of my country,” O’Rourke explained. “There are ways that I do this that are measurable and there are ways I do this that immeasurable. There are charities that we donate to that are we’ve recorded and itemized, others that we have donated to that we have not.”

“But I will tell you, I’m doing everything I can right now, spending this time with you — not with our kiddos, not back home in El Paso — because I want to sacrifice everything to make sure that we meet this moment of truth with everything we’ve got,” he added.

He then encouraged everyone to look at his tax returns and promised to be a transparent as possible.

Jenna Johnson, a 2020 reporter for The Washington Post, noted O’Rourke’s campaign has yet to respond to questions on the donations they did not itemized:

Earlier today, I asked O’Rourke’s campaign spokespeople if he made additional donations that were not itemized on his taxes — no response. I asked again after the town hall — again, no response. O’Rourke usually takes questions from reporters at least once a day — but not today. — Jenna Johnson (@wpjenna) April 17, 2019

During the same campaign stop, O’Rourke praised the Green New Deal because, if it passes, it will cause the United States to “sacrifice” on a similar “scale” as World War II.

Watch above, via Beto O’Rourke.

