Biden 6 Point Lead Over Trump the ‘Steadiest’ for a Presidential Challenger Since WWII: CNN

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden has had a six point lead over President Donald Trump since the beginning of 2019, making his advantage the steadiest for a presidential challenger since 1944, CNN reported.

A Monmouth University poll from May 6 found that Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 41 percent, or 47 percent to 40 percent when Libertarian Party candidate Rep. Justin Amash is included.

This poll not only aligns with polls taken in April, but also parallels 95 percent of polls taken since the beginning of 2019, meaning his lead is the steadiest since World War II. Despite the steadiness of the lead, however, the closeness of the numbers still means either candidate could be the winner of the 2020 election.

There have been almost no shifts in polls despite the unprecedented coronavirus epidemic, implying registered voters have not been drastically influenced by Trump’s handling of the outbreak in either direction. The current steadiness amid the coronavirus also insinuates there will not be much change moving forward, as not even a global pandemic could sway the polls.

“Biden’s up by only 6 nationally on average. A 5-point shift in Trump’s direction would mean a 1-point win by Biden in the popular vote. This could very much leave him on the wrong side of a popular vote and electoral college split,” CNN’s Harry Enten noted. “Remember, Trump lost by 2 points nationally in 2016 and still pulled out a victory in the electoral college.”

