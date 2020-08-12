The 2020 Democratic ticket made its first joint appearance on Wednesday, and both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offered up a damning indictment of President Donald Trump’s performance in office as well as the insults he hurled at Harris after her VP selection.

Appearing at lectern in an empty gymnasium with no audience, Biden took several shots at Trump for his campaign’s insulting nickname for Harris and the president’s comments calling her “nasty” and “disrespectful.” He contrasted the warm reception the Harris pick had enjoyed with the ad hominem attacks from the Trump 2020 team.

“You all knew it was coming. You could have set your watches to it,” Biden said. “Donald Trump has already started his attacks, calling Kamala, quote, ‘nasty.’ Whining about how she’s, quote, ‘mean’ to his appointee. It’s no surprise, because whining is what Donald Trump does best. Better than any president in American history. Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman or strong women across the board? We know that more is to come.”

“She’s going to stand with me in this campaign and all of us are going to stand up for her,” Biden continued. “On January 20th, 2021, we’re all going to watch Senator Harris raise her right hand and swear the oath of office as the first woman ever to serve in the second-highest office in America, in this land. And then we’re going to get to work, fixing the mess that Donald Trump and Vice President Pence have created, both at home and abroad. Through four years of mismanagement and coddling of terrorists and thugs around the world. Not only will America dig itself out of this hole they put us in.”

When Harris took her turn, she too trained her fire on the administration she and Biden are hoping to replace.

“This is a moment of real consequence for America. Everything we care about, our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in, it’s all on the line,” she warned. “We’re reeling from the worst public health crisis in a century. The president’s mismanagement of the pandemic has plunged us into the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. And we’re experiencing a moral reckoning with racism and systemic injustice that has brought a new coalition of conscience to the streets of our country, demanding change.”

“America is crying out for leadership,” she added. “Yet we have a president who cares more about himself than the people who elected him. A president who is making every challenge we face even more difficult to solve. But here’s the good news. We don’t have to accept the failed government of Donald Trump and Mike Pence.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]com