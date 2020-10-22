The Biden campaign released a statement on Tony Bobulinksi, the “surprise” debate guest arranged by President Donald Trump on the night of the third and final debate with former Vice President Joe Biden. “This is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign,” the statement concluded, adding “with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell.”

First, read the full statement:

“As Chris Wallace said on the air about this very smear, ‘Vice President Biden has actually released his tax returns – unlike President Trump – and there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals.’ Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him. What is true is that Tony Bobulinski admitted on the record to Breitbart that he is angry he was *not* able to go into business with Hunter and James Biden. What is also true is that in contrast to Vice President Biden, Donald Trump has a secret Chinese bank account and pays more in taxes in China than he pays in federal income taxes in the United States — and that this is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell.”

Oh, you don’t know who Tony Bobulinski is? Blissful ignorance on this story may be a blessing, but here is a shorthand description for the story to catch you up.

Last week, The New York Post published a controversial story that was curiously sourced from Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, an unverified copy of the hard drive of which revealed potentially embarrassing communications from the former Vice President’s son. Much of the material has not yet been confirmed, but one email that appears to show Hunter Biden negotiating a potential equity stake for his father (referenced as “the big guy”) was confirmed today by Tony Bobulinksi.

Much of the conservative news ecosystem spent the day metaphorically shouting “aha!” as if this were in fact the smoking gun that demonstrates Joe Biden’s alleged corruption. When they weren’t doing that, they were gnashing their teeth at the so-called “mainstream media” who have barely covered a story, largely because most of it is unconfirmed.

The date of the email, however, is 2017, when Joe Biden was a private citizen and had not yet dallied with a future run for office. It is not clear yet what is illegal that Biden is alleged to have done. What may be clear is that Joe Biden’s late 2019 claim that he had never spoken about Hunter’s foreign business dealings is false. Though Biden did make that comment amid the narrow focus of the Ukrainian Burisma scandal that laid at the heart of the impeachment of Donald Trump.

SO…the Trump campaign appears to think that Bobulinksi’s attendance might throw Joe Biden off his game during this critical second and final debate.

