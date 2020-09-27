After President Donald Trump once again baselessly accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of using performance-enhancing drugs, the Biden campaign released a sarcastic statement mocking the president’s attack, saying that Biden intended to debate with words, not urine, and slamming Trump for having “pissed away the chance to protect the lives” of the 200,000 Americans who have died from Covid-19.

Trump has suggested that Biden has been using drugs before, and spoke at length on the issue at Sunday’s press conference after a reporter asked him if he really believed Biden was using drugs or if the comments were just a joke.

“No, no, I’m not joking. I’m willing to take a drug test. I think he should, too,” replied Trump, before launching into an attack on some of Biden’s debate performances and recent press interviews.

“And — people say he was on performance-enhancing drugs. A lot of people have said that. A lot of people have written that,” added Trump. “You can check out the internet, you’ll see plenty of people say it. And whether he is or not doesn’t matter, but I would love to take a test and he can take a test, too.”

The Biden campaign responded, releasing a statement saying that Biden “intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it.”

“We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19,” the statement concluded.

