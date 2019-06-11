Former Vice President Joe Biden went off on President Donald Trump during an Iowa rally tonight and said he is “tearing down the guard rails of democracy.”

Biden contrasted Trump with Barack Obama and said Obama would never do something like tweet that Donny Deutsch is a loser––”most teenagers wouldn’t do that.”

The former veep said he’s troubled by the standard Trump is setting before saying, “Everywhere you turn, Trump is tearing down the guard rails of democracy.”

He said phrases like “fake news” and “enemy of the people” are not “words to be laughed at or dismissed,” bringing up how dictators around the world use similar language.

He also brought up Trump’s attacks on the intel community and the “deep state”:

“He absolutely abuses them. They make mistakes, everybody makes mistakes but my lord! Treating them like they’re the enemy of the people––the ‘deep state.’ My lord. The deep state. It’s like out of a science fiction novel.”

Biden also knocked Republicans in Congress for letting Trump ignore the legitimacy of Congress when “they know better.”

