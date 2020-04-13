Senator Bernie Sanders officially endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, and Biden offered his former 2020 rival quite a bit of praise during their joint-appearance on a live stream.

NEW: Joe Biden praises Bernie Sanders: “You don’t get enough credit, Bernie, for being the voice that forces us to take a hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves: ‘Have we done enough?’ And we haven’t.” https://t.co/35Zg7cQ9nU pic.twitter.com/Ebb5UAlTTS — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2020

Biden told Sanders his endorsement “means a great deal” to him, saying, “I want to thank you for being a powerful voice. And you’ve been the most powerful voice for a fair and more just America.”

“It’s a voice like yours that refuses to allow us just to accept what is. You’ve refused to accept that we can’t change what’s wrong in our nation,” he added. “And you don’t get enough credit, Bernie.”

Sanders said last week he will do everything he can to help make Biden the next president and defeat President Donald Trump in November.

Biden also said in the video Monday that he and Sanders are coming together on the formation of a number of policy working groups to address issues like the economy, climate change, and criminal justice reform.

