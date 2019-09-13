comScore
Biden Jokingly Dismisses Health Concerns When Asked If He’ll Release Medical Records: ‘You Wanna Wrestle?’

By Josh FeldmanSep 13th, 2019, 5:02 pm

During a gaggle with reporters this afternoon, Joe Biden laughed off concerns about his health when asked by a reporter if he’ll release his medical records.

HuffPost’s Igor Bobic asked him if he’ll release them to assuage concerns about his health.

Biden cracked, “What the hell concerns, man? You wanna wrestle?”

Bobic asked when he plans to release them. Biden said he’ll release them “before there’s a first vote.”

You can watch the exchange above, via CBS News.

