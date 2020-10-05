During NBC News’ presidential town hall with Joe Biden, the Democratic challenger pushed back at Donald Trump’s ongoing dismissiveness of the Covid pandemic and the wearing of masks, which now includes the president among the infected.

Town hall moderator and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt began the event by pointing to Trump’s arrival back at the White House, where the president staged a maskless photo op after having spent three days admitted in Walter Reed hospital.

“He climbs the stairs and takes his mask off with other people who appear to be nearby,” Holt explained. “Did you see it, did you hear about it? What’s your reaction, sir?”

“I would hope the president having gone through what he went through, and I’m glad he seems to be coming along pretty well, would communicate the right lesson to the American people. Masks matter. These masks, they matter. It matters. It saves lives. It prevents the spread of the disease,” Biden emphasized. “Instead of talking about, the only thing I heard was one of the tweets saying that, you know, don’t be so concerned about all this, essentially. There’s a lot to be concerned about. 210,000 people have died.”

“I hope no one walks away with a message thinking that it is not a problem. It’s a serious problem,” Biden added.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

