Joe Biden seems to be more than a little skeptical about the rise of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — and whether she should serve as a standard bearer for the Democratic party going forward.

Speaking with Chris Cuomo on CNN, the former vice president threw shade at Ocasio-Cortez — arguing that her support of Medicare for all and other progressive stances cannot win closely-contested elections in battleground states.

“I’m happy to debate that issue, and all those issues with my friends,” Biden said. “Because guess what? Again, look who won the races. Look who won last time out.

“By the way, I think Ocasio-Cortez is a brilliant, bright woman. But she won a primary. In the general election fights, who won? Mainstream Democrats who were very progressive on social issues, and very strong on education, health care.”

Biden went on to stress the importance of appealing to the middle class.

“Look, my north star is the middle class,” Biden said. “When the middle class does well, everybody does well.”

Watch above, via CNN.

