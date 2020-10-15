Biden’s Campaign Manager Warns: This Race is ‘A Lot Closer’ Than Many Think

Election forecasters are growing ever more confident that former Vice President Joe Biden is on his way to a resounding victory next month. But the person running Biden’s campaign is telling voters: Not so fast.

In a tweet late Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon sounded the alarm that despite a slew of favorable polls in recent days, the former vice president’s lead over President Donald Trump is quite tenuous.

“[T]here is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think,” Dillon wrote on Twitter. “Like a lot closer.”

Now: Early voting is already underway in many states. Millions of voters have already cast their ballots. But there is still a long way to go in this campaign, and we think this race is far closer than folks on this website think. Like a lot closer. (4/?) — Jen O’Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

The comment appears to be part of a larger strategy to motivate potentially complacent voters. In a digital ad released Monday, former President Barack Obama said that the race is “going to be close.”

Still, saying the race is going to be close is very different from saying it is close. The latter assessment of the current forecast could potentially dispirit Biden backers who believe their man holds a commanding lead at this point.

