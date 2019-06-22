2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio continued to heavily criticize Joe Biden for his praise of the “civility” in working with segregationist Democratic senators like James Eastland.

“It’s an affront to every person of color in this country for him to say, I remember working with this guy and it was so ‘civil,'” de Blasio said of Biden. “How can you be civil with a guy who believes in violence against African-Americans?”

The New York City mayor was speaking with MSNBC’s Al Sharpton Saturday, who asked about de Blasio’s denouncement of Biden. He was the first 2020 presidential candidate to criticize Biden for his comments highlighting his work with segregationists Eastland and Herman Talmadge.

“At least there was some civility. We got things done. We didn’t agree on much of anything. We got things done,” Biden said last week.

“You read what James Eastland has called for …. he called for the death of African Americans at the hands of whites. He said that’s what should be allowed in this country,” de Blasio said. “You can’t be civil with someone like that.”

“Stand up as a leader and say you made a mistake,” de Blasio added, calling on Biden to apologize.

Watch above, via MSNBC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com