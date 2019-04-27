Bill Maher: Anita Hill Deserves a ‘Real Apology’ from Joe Biden

Last night Bill Maher said even though he tells Democrats all the time to stop apologizing, there’s one candidate who really needs to step up: Joe Biden.

Biden’s 2020 rollout included him talking about a call he had with Anita Hill. He’s been criticized for not properly apologizing to her, and on The View Joy Behar told him, “I think she wants you to say I’m sorry for the way I treated you. Not ‘the way you were treated.'”

Biden defended himself and said, “I don’t think I treated her badly.”

Maher said last night, “I’m a guy who’s always saying that the Democrats apologize too much, ’cause mostly they do. The Anita Hill one I think is the exception. That lady deserves a real apology… and he didn’t do it.”

Zerlina Maxwell said it may have been an issue of “pride” for him.

Maher went on to ask why the female candidates in the race aren’t doing better while Biden and other male candidates are leading the polls.

You can watch above, via HBO.

[image via screengrab]

