Bill Maher spoke with John Bolton Friday night over his new book and asked how he could say all these things warning how of the serious risks of President Donald Trump getting another term, yet rule out voting for the only viable option against him.

Maher started out by talking with Bolton about the president’s initial reaction to the coronavirus being influenced by his feelings about China and the economy.

They also talked about foreign interference into U.S. elections before Maher brought up the choice voters face in November:

“You say coddling of Kim made you ill… Siding with Putin at Helsinki. Abandoning the Kurds. You called the Ukrainian thing that got him impeached a ‘drug deal.’ You didn’t want any part of that. You were there when he said to Xi of China, people are talking about maybe repealing that law that says I can’t only have two terms. And yet you won’t vote for Biden… How could Biden be worse? What could the Democrat be that you think this list could be surpassed by?”

Bolton said that’s just apples and oranges, arguing, “My opposition to Joe Biden is philosophical.”

“I wish there were a conservative Republican I could vote for who had a chance of winning, but there’s not,” Bolton added.

Maher still pressed him and said “we only get two choices” in November and told Bolton even if his vote doesn’t matter, “your influence does.”

You can watch above, via HBO

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]