Bloomberg Camp Hits Back at ‘Lying’ Trump: He Lies About ‘His Fake Hair, His Obesity, and His Spray-On Tan’
President Donald Trump has been attacking Michael Bloomberg quite a bit recently, including plenty of mockery of his height.
Last night, and in a preview clip from his Sean Hannity Super Bowl interview, Trump made the claim that Bloomberg is trying to get a “box” he can stand on during the debate.
The Bloomberg campaign has fired back in a statement this morning that actually says: “The president is lying. He is a pathological liar who lies about everything: his fake hair, his obesity, and his spray-on tan.”
No, seriously. That’s really the statement they gave reporters:
Both the Trump and Bloomberg campaigns are set to run ads during the Super Bowl.
