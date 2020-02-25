A surrogate for Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign took on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ comments that not everything Fidel Castro did was bad, asking a defender of Democratic socialism on MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle if Sanders wanted “to bring Cuba to America?”

Sanders drew criticism for comments Sunday that Cubans didn’t “rise up in rebellion against Fidel Castro” because “he educated their kids, gave their kids health care, totally transformed society.”

In the segment, Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude defended Sanders and his brand of Democratic socialism before former Philadelphia mayor Michael Nutter mixed it up with him on the exact definition of Democratic Socialism.

“Are we trying to bring Cuba to America?” Nutter said, with Glaude telling him not to be “silly.”

“He’s a Democratic socialist. He’s a socialist,” Nutter continued.

“He’s a Democratic socialist, Mike. Let’s be very, very clear,” Glaude said.

After more back and forth, Nutter asked Glaude to tell the viewers at home what a Democratic socialist is.

“In a context where there is a society where there is markets, we want the government to ensure that everyday ordinary people have the means not only to make a living, but to put a roof over their heads without going broke, to be sick and have health care, to be able to have a living wage,” Glaude said.

“You mean like have a job, make money, and keep your money, and work hard” Nutter followed. “Of course, I just said that,” Glaude responded.

“But he’s a Democratic socialist,” Nutter said before both of them invoked God.

“Oh Lord Jesus,” Glaude said, throwing up his arms.

“The lord has nothing to do with this,” Nutter concluded.

Watch the full interview above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]