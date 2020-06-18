Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said on MSNBC that she has withdrawn her name to be Democratic nominee Joe Biden‘s Vice President and instead wants him to pick a woman of color instead for the 2020 election in November.

“Since I endorsed the vice president [Biden] on that night in Dallas, I have never commented on this process at all. But let me tell you this, after what I have seen in my state, what I have seen across the country, this is a historic moment and America must seize on this moment,” Klobuchar told MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell. “I truly believe, as I actually told the vice president last night when I called him, that I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket.”

“There is so many incredibly qualified women,” Klobuchar added. “But if you want to heal this nation right now right now — my party, yes — but our nation, this is sure a hell of a way to do it.”

As a senator in Minnesota, Klobuchar said she was affected by the nationwide protests in the wake of alleged murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

“I thought if I talked to him, it would be nice to have a kind president in the White House,” Klobuchar said. “But for me I have to help my state to heal. This was a huge tragedy in my state, and I have a lot of work to do.”

On May 22, reports that Klobuchar was being “vetted” to be on the ticket surfaced, but Biden quickly said she was being considered like every other candidate. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), fomer Georgia state senator Stacey Abrams, and New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham are some of the purported women of color frontrunners to be Biden’s pick.

This story will be updated with more information.

