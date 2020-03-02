comScore

Buttigieg Reportedly Following Klobuchar With Plan to Endorse Biden Ahead of Super Tuesday

By Josh FeldmanMar 2nd, 2020, 2:09 pm

If it wasn’t clear enough already that Joe Biden is expected to be the big beneficiary of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropping out, both are planning to endorse him.

Biden made a pretty significant comeback after winning big in South Carolina and this afternoon news broke that Klobuchar is dropping out and endorsing him later on Monday.

Now there’s reporting that Buttigieg will be endorsing Biden, giving the former vice president the backing of two former rivals heading into Super Tuesday:

14 states are up for grabs tomorrow, including Klobuchar’s home state of Minnesota.

