If it wasn’t clear enough already that Joe Biden is expected to be the big beneficiary of Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg dropping out, both are planning to endorse him.

Biden made a pretty significant comeback after winning big in South Carolina and this afternoon news broke that Klobuchar is dropping out and endorsing him later on Monday.

Now there’s reporting that Buttigieg will be endorsing Biden, giving the former vice president the backing of two former rivals heading into Super Tuesday:

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg plans to endorse Joe Biden in the Democratic presidential nominating contest, a day after ending his own bid for the White House, a top Buttigieg adviser tells @Reuters https://t.co/P0oMFRCx8d pic.twitter.com/bg1RyaXHYJ — Reuters (@Reuters) March 2, 2020

14 states are up for grabs tomorrow, including Klobuchar’s home state of Minnesota.

