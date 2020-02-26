Former New Jersey Governor and 2016 Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie traded jokes with CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert — over shots of whiskey — and mocked the Democrats’ latest debate as a “schoolyard fight” where everyone is “swinging haymakers at each other.”

Colbert, previewing the fall face-offs between the Democratic nominees and the president asked Christie about the experience fo facing Trump onstage.

“So, what’s it like to debate Donald Trump?”

“You can’t get a word in edge wise,” Christie explained, before alluding to the knock-down, drag-out nature of Tuesday night’s debate in South Carolina. “The way all seven of them were talking tonight is the way Donald talked during the debate. He just kept going and talking and just got louder and louder.”

“You guys really had donnybrooks four years ago,” Colbert recalled. “You ate Marco Rubio and spit out his tiny bones.”

“Yes, i did,” Christie confirmed, still relishing in his 2016 takedown. “Iwould tell you, though, that what this was was like a schoolyard fight. like, everybody swinging hay makers at each another.”

“They’re all desperate. they all looked desperate,” Christie added.

“Except Bernie [Sanders]. the guy in the front isn’t desperate,” Colbert pointed out, and Christie agreed.

“They keep yelling at [Sanders] and he doesn’t care. the hands start flying: ‘And let me tell you one thing!'” Christie exclaimed, lapsing into a Bernie impression. “It doesn’t matter. That’s why i think he will be a very interesting opponent to Trump, because trump will yell at him and Bernie won’t care. he might not even hear him.”

“Do you think Bernie beat him?”

“I think anybody can lose or win an election.” Christie said.

Watch the above video, via CBS.

