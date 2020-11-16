MSNBC’s Chris Hayes opened his show Monday night going off on Senator Lindsey Graham for his call with Georgia’s Republican secretary of state.

To recap, Brad Raffensperger has claimed that Graham suggested he “find a way to toss legally cast ballots,” questioning “whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures.”

Raffensperger said that shocked him, and it similarly stunned Hayes.

Accompanied by a REPUBLICANS AGAINST DEMOCRACY graphic, he said it “shows just how deep the rot in the Republican party goes” that the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee “pressured [Raffensperger] to dump legally cast ballots in a state where Donald Trump is losing by a relatively narrow margin.”

“What on Earth was a senator from the South Carolina and the chair of the Judiciary Committee doing talking to a state election official in Georgia amidst a presidential recount?” he asked. “The general complaint from Donald Trump and his allies seems to be ‘How dare you not fix this election in our favor, fellow Republican?’ And rather than accept the very plain results of the presidential election, the Republican party has resorted to eating their own and now just like flirting with outright criminal behavior, lawless yanking away at an election result.”

He said the GOP is engaged in something “deeply depraved” to hold onto power, adding, “We are just seeing how wildly dangerous it is when the president is creating political conditions for the entire Republican party to join him in essentially seeking to overthrow or ignore the results in a democratic election, and they don’t have any problem with that.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

