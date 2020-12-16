Chris Krebs, the former DHS top cyber official who President Donald Trump fired after he publicly and repeatedly debunked election misinformation, pleaded with his fellow Republicans during Wednesday’s Senate hearing to quit spewing conspiracies.

While more Republicans have started to acknowledge Joe Biden won the election, a significant number of them are still digging in on the president’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.

The hearing Wednesday comes in the wake of judge after judge — including ones appointed by the president — completely rejecting the fraud claims brought by the Trump legal team and other allies. The Supreme Court shot down two separate cases just last week.

But with Republicans continuing to indulge in the president’s claims, Krebs made a point of sending a message to his party:

“I think it’s, again, an affront to democracy that the citizens of the United States of America that are responsible for executing this sacred democratic institution of elections are being threatened on a daily basis. I mean, you name it, whether it’s emails, it’s phone calls, whether it’s people showing up at your house. This is not an America I recognize. And it’s got to stop. We need everyone across — through the leadership ranks to step up. I would appreciate more support from my own party, the Republican party, to call this stuff out and end it.”

“We’ve got to move on. We have a President-elect,” Krebs said.

He brought up the Georgia Republican officials who are being subjected to “horrific threats” because they’re doing their jobs.

Trump, who has fanned the flames for weeks with his baseless conspiracies, pushed them yet again in attacking Krebs over his remarks:

Chris Krebs was totally excoriated and proven wrong at the Senate Hearing on the Fraudulent 2020 Election. Massive FRAUD took place with machines, people voting from out of state, illegals, dead people, no signatures—and so much more! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2020

You can watch above, via

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]