Fox News’ Chris Wallace today warned that the Republican excitement over Bernie Sanders could easily backfire, given what happened four years ago…

Wallace spoke Friday with Ed Henry and said that it looks like Michael Bloomberg is tanking and likely won’t be the nominee.

“Now, Republicans are salivating at the prospect of Bernie Sanders, the democratic socialist, as the Democrqatic nominee,” Wallace noted, before offering a word of caution.

“I remember an awful lot of Democrats very excited at the prospect of Donald Trump as the Republican nominee in 2016 — that didn’t work out too well.”

You can watch above, via Fox News.

