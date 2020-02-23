After New Hampshire, Chuck Todd said that despite Bernie Sanders’ victory, “I don’t understand how Bernie is considered a frontrunner.”

But now, with Sanders’ big win in Nevada and growing momentum behind him Vermont senator, Todd said this morning, “If there was any question about who the Democratic frontrunner is, Bernie Sanders has put that to rest.”

Todd reviewed Sanders’ “smashing” victory and said there’s no question he “crushed it”:

“In short, Sanders crushed it. And in doing so he may have crushed the hopes of a Democratic establishment desperate to stop him. The enthusiasm among Sanders supporters is matched by trepidation among other Democrats who fear that Sanders will not only lose to President Trump, but will take down the House majority and any chance of winning back the Senate as well.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

