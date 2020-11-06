Commentator Bakari Sellers laughed off President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that Democrats were trying to steal the election in the early hours of Friday morning about

CNN anchor Don Lemon was appalled by the president’s false claims and said, “I thought it was an insult to the people whose ancestors — many of them died for the right to vote. Just because they’re showing up to the polls does not make it fraudulent. That was an insult to me.”

Sellers remarked his sarcasm dripping: “Democrats, if we’re going to rig an election, we really must suck, because we just rigged an election where we lost House seats and we didn’t flip the Senate. I mean, we’ve got to come together and have a meeting.”

“I’ve got to talk to a manager, we’re really bad at this thing,” he joked, as his fellow panelists laughed.

Sellers added that all the get-out-the-vote efforts in Georgia clearly made a difference.

You can watch above, via CNN.

