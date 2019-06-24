CNN’s Brooke Baldwin Monday spoke with a pro-Trump Democrat and pressed him on his proposal for President Donald Trump to replace Mike Pence on the ticket with Nikki Haley.

The op-ed from Andrew Stein got a lot of attention today from politicos speculating on the reasoning behind, well, all of it.

This op-ed pushing a Trump-Nikki Haley ticket is by former NYC pol Andrew Stein (who later pled guilty to lying in a financial fraud). Stein knows Trump, of course, and is close to others in Trump world. Zero chance this trial balloon isn’t ok with Trump. https://t.co/r8ZGZWtIeF — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) June 24, 2019

If you think putting Nikki Haley on a ticket with Donald Trump will solve his problems with women voters, you don’t understand the problems women voters have with Donald Trump. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) June 24, 2019

Stein––who founded Democrats for Trump––argued on CNN today “it’s an unbeatable ticket” because Trump needs to win over “independent and Republican suburban women.”

Baldwin noted the multiple accusations of sexual misconduct and worse against the president and asked between that and policies his administration is implementing if women would really “come to him just because he puts a woman on this ticket.”

“Yes, I do,” he responded, saying Trump has a “good record with women” by pointing to employment numbers.

“Isn’t that kind of sexist to suggest that just because there’s a woman on the ticket, then that means women will vote for him?” she asked.

“I don’t think Nikki Haley is just a woman,” Stein responded. “I think she’s incredibly capable, both as governor and as a representative of the U.N. She’s got experience on the state level, on the national level.”

Baldwin asked at one point about what he would say when Trump sees this and chats with him about it. Stein said Trump may not “say” it’s a good idea, but he may think it’s a good idea…

You can watch above, via CNN.

