CNN’s Dana Bash: Trump Sees People as Either Winners or Losers and ‘Today He Is a Loser’
Nov 7th, 2020, 1:05 pm
After the networks all called the 2020 election for Joe Biden, CNN’s Dana Bash had a blunt assessment of what this day means for President Donald Trump.
“He was brought up by a father who told him that you’re either a fighter or a loser. And there’s no one in between. And today he is a loser by definition.”
“He is not going to go on for another term at the White House,” she said.
Bash added that there is a “process” people around him feel they “have to get him through,” but it’s not clear how ling that will take.
You can watch above, via CNN.
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]
Josh Feldman - Senior Editor