After the networks all called the 2020 election for Joe Biden, CNN’s Dana Bash had a blunt assessment of what this day means for President Donald Trump.

“He was brought up by a father who told him that you’re either a fighter or a loser. And there’s no one in between. And today he is a loser by definition.”

“He is not going to go on for another term at the White House,” she said.

Bash added that there is a “process” people around him feel they “have to get him through,” but it’s not clear how ling that will take.

