In a live show following the first 2020 Democratic debate, Late Show host Stephen Colbert zeroed in on the disputed story that Bernie Sanders warned Elizabeth Warren that a woman couldn’t beat President Donald Trump in 2020 and marveled at the Massachusetts senator’s well-rehearsed quip mocking here male rivals’ election track records.

“The big story heading into the debate tonight was the falling out between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren,” Colbert noted. “Now, Bernie’s denied it, but Warren said that “Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate. I thought a woman could win; he disagreed.” Well, that’s a real he said, she said he said what he just said he didn’t say.”

“So it came as no surprise when Bernie was asked about it,” he added before playing a clip of the debate back and forth. After the clip ended, Colbert noted that Warren didn’t stop at disagreeing with Sanders and simply moving on—she “brought down the hammer” with a clever zinger that directly refuted the women-can’t-win-elections canard:

So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women.

“Wow!” Colbert said, as his Late Show audience whooped and hollered. “Not only have they lost 10 elections. Now they’ve lost their balls to Elizabeth Warren. Unbelievable, just put them in a zip pouch.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

