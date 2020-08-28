Princeton University professor Dr. Cornel West ominously warned that 2020 was the “most pivotal moment” in U.S. history, while calling out the “gullibility of the impotent citizenry” in the wake of the Republican National Committee convention.

Appearing on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, the outspoken and grandiloquent activist pulled no punches in describing the long-term significance of the multiple, overlapping crises facing the nation amidst a presidential election.

“It’s been one hell of a week,” West proclaimed, after Cooper asked for his take on the political moment. “This is a pivotal moment, my brother. It was 57 years ago, Martin Luther King told American of a dream he had and the great Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel said ‘The future of America depends on how we respond to brother Martin,’ which the worst of America shot him down like a dog. Was Martin Luther King Jr. the last hope for America? We’re at the most pivotal moment in the history of this experiment called the U.S.A.”

“You really think that?” Cooper broke in.

“We are at that crucial a moment. What is distinctive about this moment, my brother? Why would I make such a strong claim?” West replied, before alluding the the just-completed RNC convention. “One is, we witnessed this week the crystallizing of a distinctive form of American neo-fascism in which you live in lies, you attempt to get people addicted to lies. Addicted to avoiding reality, create a world of make-believe, and they were trot out a gangster — I mean, the idea of Donald Trump defending law enforcement is like Jesse James being head of the bank protection brigade. I mean, he’s been running from the law for most of his career. He doesn’t care about the law. He allows his cronies to break the law and lets them go. He’s had no regard for the most part for the law.”

After pointing to other crises the RNC totally overlooked, like climate change, West turned to Trump’s supporters.

“It’s part of the spiritual decay and moral vacancy or emptiness in our society, but he’s not alone,” West added about Trump. “Military overreach, corruption of elites and then the gullibility of an impotent citizenry, who is gullible to what? Tribalism. To greed, to hatred, to ignorance. To ignorance, to callousness and cowardliness. This is not something that’s simply focused on the Republican party. You have collaborators and facilitators within that party, who are willing to accommodate themselves to his neo-fascism. It was just so sad to see people call him a conman, now call him a demagogue. And that’s precisely how elites too often behave, they’ll adjust themselves to anything and it’s not a matter of skin pigmentation, it’s a human thing.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]