DACA Protesters Interrupt Biden During Debate: ‘Our Lives Are at Risk!’

By Josh FeldmanSep 12th, 2019, 11:03 pm

Joe Biden was staring to answer a question about dealing with setbacks in his life when protesters interjected.

George Stephanopoulos started with the former veep in posing the question to the candidates: “What’s the most significant professional setback you’ve had to face, how did you recover from it, and what did you learn from it?”

As Biden started getting personal, protesters shouted over Biden and interrupted him, reportedly saying “We are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk.”

The candidates waited as the protesters were escorted out of the room.

Biden continued his remarks talking about loss and coping with family tragedy, particularly when his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash years ago.

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: josh@mediaite.com Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

