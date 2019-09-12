DACA Protesters Interrupt Biden During Debate: ‘Our Lives Are at Risk!’

Joe Biden was staring to answer a question about dealing with setbacks in his life when protesters interjected.

George Stephanopoulos started with the former veep in posing the question to the candidates: “What’s the most significant professional setback you’ve had to face, how did you recover from it, and what did you learn from it?”

As Biden started getting personal, protesters shouted over Biden and interrupted him, reportedly saying “We are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk.”

The protestors were yelling, “we are DACA recipients. Our lives are at risk.” Unclear if they were TSU students. #DemDebate #DemocratDebate — Jess Davidson (@DavidsonJess22) September 13, 2019

Candidates are talking about resilience… We hope they all heard the DACA protestors say “we are DACA recipients, our lives are at risk”.

Do something about it. Protect them, and the 11 million undocu folks living here. #DemDebate — Voto Latino (@votolatino) September 13, 2019

Here are the protesters who were removed just before Biden's final statement at the #DemDebate Two of their shirts read "DEFEND DACA, ABOLISH ICE, CITIZENSHIP FOR ALL" pic.twitter.com/chP1UHNomA — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) September 13, 2019

The candidates waited as the protesters were escorted out of the room.

Biden continued his remarks talking about loss and coping with family tragedy, particularly when his wife and daughter were killed in a car crash years ago.

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com