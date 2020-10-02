As America reacts to the shocking news that President Donald Trump — and a growing number of people around him — have tested positive for the coronavirus, more information is coming out about the activities of Trump’s inner circle in recent days, including their refusal to wear masks at Tuesday’s debate and their lack of testing when they arrived in Cleveland that day.

Chris Wallace, who moderated the debate, came on his Fox News colleague Bill Hemmer’s program Bill Hemmer Reports Friday afternoon to discuss the latest news regarding Trump’s diagnosis and also shared some new information about the scene at the debate.

“The rule was everybody in the hall except for the president, the vice president, and me, that all of the rest of the people were supposed to wear masks,” said Wallace.

However, he continued, “the Trump family came in with masks and took them off. They were offered masks by health and safety officers of the Cleveland clinic and they rejected them.” Wallace also noted that the president and members of his team were not wearing masks earlier in the day when they did their walk-through of the debate stage.

“Members of the Commission [on Presidential Debates] were not especially happy with the fact that the presidential party was not wearing a mask,” said Wallace. “There seems to have been a disregard for the risks of this virus.”

Hemmer read a statement from the debate commission that noted that “individuals traveling with both candidates including the candidates themselves had been tested and tested negative by their respective campaigns.”

That meant, Hemmer noted, that “they weren’t tested by the clinic based on the statement, Chris. And to me, that sounds like an honor system.”

Wallace agreed, pointing out that the president and the family and staff members traveling with him arrived too late to be tested by the Cleveland Clinic.

“You were tested, I was tested,” said Hemmer.

“I understand that, Bill,” replied Wallace. “The difference was I arrived on Sunday, you arrived on Monday. They didn’t arrive until Tuesday afternoon. So for them to get tested, there wouldn’t have been enough time to have the test and have the debate at 9:00 that night. They didn’t show up until 3:00, 4:00, 5:00 in the afternoon. Yeah, there was an honor system when it came to the people that came into the hall from the two campaigns.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

