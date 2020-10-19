The Commission on Presidential Debates has adopted a significant rule change ahead of the second debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Following the chaotic first debate, there was some talk of whether candidates could be muted while the other is speaking.

The commission announced in a statement tonight they are taking steps “intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules”:

“Under the agreed upon debate rules, each candidate is to have two minutes of interrupted time to make remarks at the beginning of each 15 minute segment of the debate. These remarks are to be followed by a period of open discussion. Both campaigns this week again reaffirmed their agreement to the two minute, uninterrupted rule. The Commission is announcing today that in order to enforce this agreed upon rule, the only candidate whose microphone will be open during these two-minute periods is the candidate who has the floor under the rules. For the balance of each segment, which by design is intended to be dedicated to open discussion, both candidates’ microphones will be open.”

The statement adds they are hopeful “the candidates will be respectful of each other’s time” and that they acknowledge “neither campaign may be totally satisfied with the measures announced today.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]