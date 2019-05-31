The Democratic National Committee reportedly will require all news organizations moderating its debates to feature at least one woman moderating during all 2020 primary debates.

Refinery29 reports this is the first time a rule like this has been made.

DNC senior adviser Mary Beth Cahill told the site that “All 12 DNC sanctioned debates will feature a diverse group of moderators and panelists including women and people of color, ensuring that the conversations reflect the concerns of all Americans.”

The first Democratic debate will be held on June 26 and 27 in Miami and hosted by NBC, in partnership with MSNBC and Telemundo. The second debate will be held on July 30 and 31 and hosted by CNN.

The debates are being spread across multiple nights to account for the wide field of candidates.

The DNC has also recently announced it has changed the thresholds to meet future debates as a large majority of the crowded Democratic field has qualified for the first and second debates.

To qualify for future debates, candidates will now need to both register 2% or more support in four national polls and get 130,000 unique donors and a minimum of 400 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

[Image via Andrew Burton/Getty Images]

