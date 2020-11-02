Donald Trump Jr. joined his father on stage at one of his final Election Eve rallies in Wisconsin for their big closing message.

Trump thanked the rally goers for their support and said, “Unlike the Bidens, we don’t have a mainstream media that will campaign for us. We have to do it ourselves.”

“We need you to get out and bring your friends to vote tomorrow, and when we do we cannot only keep making America great again,” he continued, “but we can make liberals cry again!”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]