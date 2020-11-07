CNN’s Don Lemon went on a tear in the early hours of Saturday morning on the Trump allies backing up the president as he makes baseless claims about the election.

Lemon, Chris Cuomo, and the panel commended Chris Wallace and Eric Shawn for pushing back on the claims from the Trump team about the election, while calling out hosts like Tucker Carlson and Republicans like Newt Gingrich who have appeared on the network for siding with the president’s claims.

Margaret Hoover said people like Shawn are just giving the facts and debunking what the Trump team is claiming on issues like poll watchers, but she was disturbed by others “continuing to foster this disinformation” and asked, “What is the difference between that language and Russia Today? There is no difference. They are doing the Russians’ job for them by spreading this disinformation.”

As the panel continued piling on, Cuomo declared, “Make no excuses for people who made a definite choice to turn on journalism, turn on journalists, demonize other human beings with families, and do it to cotton favor with this president… This is a time where people will be remembered and the media should muscle up and remind everybody of what happened. And no forgiveness. It’s not our business to forgive. There’s no reason to frost over anything that happened.”

John Avlon said they deserve to be called out and said there are a “handful of Republicans” speaking up against Trump.

“Not enough, John,” Lemon interjected. “Not nearly enough.”

“It’s always wrapped in the ‘every vote should be counted.’ That is not where you start. You start with ‘The president is putting out BS. He’s lying to you. Everyone knows every vote should be counted,” he continued.

You can watch above, via CNN.

