Former President Barack Obama delivered a blistering, emotional rebuke of President Donald Trump, and went to bat for his former Vice President — Joe Biden — during his DNC speech on Wednesday night.

“I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president,” Obama said. “I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of the country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did.”

Obama added, “He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show he can use to get the attention that he craves.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe,”

The 44th president went on to make a pointed appeal for Biden to become the 46th.

“Over eight years, Joe was always the last one in the room whenever I faced a big decision,” Obama said. “He made me a better president. He’s got the character and the experience to make us a better country.”

Obama went on to take more shots at Trump — in, arguably, his most direct rebuke ever of his successor.

“Political opponents aren’t un-American just because they disagree with you,” Obama said. “A free press isn’t the enemy, but the way we hold officials accountable. That our ability to work together to solve big problems like a pandemic depend on facts. And science and logic. And not just making stuff up.

“None of this should be controversial. These shouldn’t be Republican principles or Democratic principles. They are American principles. At this moment, this president and those who enable him have shown they don’t believe in

these things.”

The former president added, “I’m also asking you to believe in your own ability. To embrace your responsibility as citizens. To make sure that the basic tenets of our democracy endure. Because that is what’s at stake right now. Our democracy.”

And if you wondered if Trump was watching…

HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2020

Watch above, via CNN.

