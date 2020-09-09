Famed Election Lawyer Ben Ginsberg, a GOP Lifer, Sets Fire to Trump’s Voter Fraud Rhetoric in Brutal Washington Post Op-Ed

For nearly the past four decades, famed election law attorney Ben Ginsberg has been a fixture of the Republican Party’s legal team. A key figure on the George W. Bush team during the 2000 Florida recount, Ginsberg has represented the GOP in scores of Congressional and state elections. But now, Ginsberg is slamming the party — and especially its standard bearer, President Donald Trump — for their rhetoric about elections being “rigged.”

In a scathing op-ed published Wednesday by the Washington Post, Ginsberg accused Trump and Republicans of manufacturing controversy in order to gain an edge.

“The president’s words make his and the Republican Party’s rhetoric look less like sincere concern — and more like transactional hypocrisy designed to provide an electoral advantage,” Ginsberg wrote.

Specifically, Ginsberg took aim at Trump calling mail-in voting “very dangerous,” and stating that only the only way he can lose the election is through cheating.

“The lack of evidence renders these claims unsustainable,” Ginsberg wrote. “The truth is that after decades of looking for illegal voting, there’s no proof of widespread fraud. At most, there are isolated incidents — by both Democrats and Republicans. Elections are not rigged.”

The consequences of the party’s talk of fixed elections could be far-reaching, as Ginsberg sees it.

“Republicans need to rethink their arguments in many of the cases in which they are involved — quickly,” he wrote. “Otherwise, they risk harming the fundamental principle of our democracy: that all eligible voters must be allowed to cast their ballots. If that happens, Americans will deservedly render the GOP a minority party for a long, long time.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]