FBI Director Christopher Wray Says Russia Threat Ongoing: 2018 Was ‘Dress Rehearsal’ for 2020

FBI Director Christopher Wray spoke Friday on how Russia continues to be a “very significant counterintelligence threat” to the US.

At a Council on Foreign Relations event yesterday, per NBC News, Wray said that the Russian threat is “365 days a year”:

The FBI chief said it consists of constant use of social media, with “fake news, propaganda, false personas, et cetera, to spin us up, pit us against each other, sow divisiveness and discord, and undermine Americans’ faith in democracy.” That effort “was at full speed” during the 2018 midterm elections, he said. But the U.S. did not detect any material interference from Moscow during the midterms with either the election or the campaign infrastructure.

He also warned about America’s adversaries “upping their game” and adding that 2018 was just a “dress rehearsal” for 2020.

Back in January Wray testified to Congress that Russia continues to try and “weaponize” social media.

[image via screengrab]

