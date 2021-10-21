Florida Election Officials Call on Political Leaders to Denounce 2020 Disinformation: ‘Many of Us Have Been Threatened’

The organization representing Florida’s Supervisors of Elections released a stunning statement calling on political leaders to stop undermining trust in elections with disinformation.

Led by Republican Wesley Wilcox, Florida officials from both parties running the state’s elections said in their memo that democracy “is under threat.”

“Public trust in our elections is being systematically undermined, to the detriment of all Americans,” they write. “As the official trusted sources of election information and experts in our fields, we continuously strive to debunk false claims, and ensure voters have access to accurate election information.”

The memo does not mention anyone in particular, but Florida Man Donald Trump is still pushing the big lie about the 2020 election. Earlier Thursday Trump downplayed January 6 as a protest and said the real “insurrection” was election day.

“During and after the 2020 Presidential Election,” the memo continues, “the integrity of our democracy has been challenged by misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation that sows discord and undermines trust in America’s electoral process. Many of us have been threatened by our fellow citizens who have been led astray by these deceptions.”

Republicans across the country have been pushing for election audits, even in states Trump won like Texas and… Florida.

Some Florida officials have been pushing for audits, and as the Tampa Bay Times recently reported, state elections officials have been receiving messages from Trump supporters about 2020.

Emails to the Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough elections supervisors reviewed by the Times show how quickly conspiracies spread from Telegram into lobbying. They allege dead voters, illegal voters and underage voters. They question results in counties Trump lost but also have doubts about vote totals in Pasco, Walton, Santa Rosa, Volusia and Lake counties — all GOP strongholds led by Republican election officers. “It’s like the last election didn’t end,” said [Pasco supervisor Brian] Corley, who at one point changed his email signature to include the FBI tip line for reporting threats against election workers. “It’s like Groundhog Day.”

Thursday’s statement urges candidates and elected officials “to tone down the rhetoric and stand up for our democracy.”

“We ask that you work with us to understand the safeguards implemented to ensure elections are conducted fairly, securely, and accurately.”

You can read the full memo here, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Times.

