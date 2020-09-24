Retired four-star Coast Guard admiral Paul Zukunft told Politico on Thursday he has endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the 2020 race following what he views an “insurgency” that President Donald Trump has been waging upon the constitutional rights of American citizens.

“I’ve seen an insurgency, if you will, on our constitutional rights and more power being centralized at the executive level that has really divided our nation,” the now retired high-ranking admiral told Politico.

“I am concerned that our constitutional rights are being infringed upon from within,” he added.

Zukunft joined in signing onto an open letter Thursday along with nearly 500 other former national security leaders questioning the fitness of Trump.

“The current president has demonstrated he is not equal to the enormous responsibilities of his office; he cannot rise to meet challenges large or small,” the open letter reads.

The newley minted group, which touts their strong support of Biden, as the name suggests, calls themselves, “National Security Leaders for Biden.”

We are former public servants who have devoted our careers, and in many cases risked our lives, for the US. We are generals, admirals, senior noncommissioned officers, ambassadors & civilian #NatSec leaders. We are 489 National Security Leaders for Biden.https://t.co/Uc5HppjKgm — National Security Leaders for Biden (@NSLforBiden) September 24, 2020

Gen. Paul J. Selva, a now retired four-star Air Force general of 40 years, as the New York Times noted also joined in signing the letter endorsing Biden.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]