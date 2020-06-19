Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts confirmed he would cover President Donald Trump’s Tulsa rally in person on Saturday, but likened preparing for the event to how he took safety precautions when reporting from a combat zone like the Iraq war.

The moment began with Roberts posting a picture of himself on a plane, wearing a mask and indicating he was going to Tulsa, Oklahoma for the president’s first campaign rally in more than three months.

Trump’s rally has come under increasing press scrutiny, warnings against elderly people attending, and calls for further postponement in light of the fact that state is in the midst of a huge surge in coronavirus cases, having recorded a new record high 450 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, a nearly nine-fold increase from just 10 days earlier. In response, one Twitter user asked if Roberts planned on “going inside” the BOK Arena to cover the event.

Taking my first flight since I returned from India in February. Everyone wearing masks onboard, but no one took our temperature before boarding. See you tomorrow from Tulsa! pic.twitter.com/dKgmg5d98d — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 19, 2020

Roberts’ responded affirmatively, but noted he would be taking “appropriate precautions.” And then the veteran Fox reporter analogized those measures to the safety precautions all journalists take when assessing the risks involved with covering any event — even in a war zone. “It’s like digging a slot trench to sleep in every night during the invasion of Iraq,” Roberts explained. “You take all the necessary steps to keep yourself safe.”

Yes, I will be going inside – with appropriate precautions. It’s like digging a slot trench to sleep in every night during the invasion of Iraq. You take all the necessary steps to keep yourself safe https://t.co/lXbWws54lK — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 19, 2020

Such a stark comparison drew the attention of CNN reporter, Andrew Kaczynski, who remarked that the comment spoke volumes about the risks involved with filling an indoor arena for hours with nearly 20,000 people who are not socially distancing. A risk that the Trump campaign itself implicitly understands, since it requires attendees sign a coronavirus liability waiver to attend.

I feel when a Fox News journalist is comparing the risk of covering a rally of that to the start of the Iraq War, it’s a somewhat good indicator on the wisdom around holding such an event. https://t.co/pemkdbdj8c — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) June 19, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]