Geraldo Rivera Slams Trump for Behaving Like ‘Entitled Frat Boy’ Over Election: ‘He Lost… Sh*t Happens’

By Josh FeldmanDec 27th, 2020, 9:12 am

Geraldo Rivera has been lamenting over the past few weeks that President Donald Trump is digging in on conspiracies about the election results instead of conceding gracefully and touting his accomplishments in office.

On Saturday night, he once again expressed frustration with the president, saying that he has supported Trump from the “leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency.”

“Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy,” Rivera added.

Rivera also blasted Sidney Powell, one of the conspiratorial pro-Trump lawyers involved in the election fight (who was at the White House several times recently before she claimed she’s being blocked from seeing the president):

