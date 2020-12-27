Geraldo Rivera has been lamenting over the past few weeks that President Donald Trump is digging in on conspiracies about the election results instead of conceding gracefully and touting his accomplishments in office.

On Saturday night, he once again expressed frustration with the president, saying that he has supported Trump from the “leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency.”

“Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy,” Rivera added.

For almost 4 years I’ve supported @realDonaldTrump who was assailed by leftist creeps who conjured the Russia Hoax to wreck his presidency. Nevertheless he prevailed. Sadly he lost a bitterly contested election. Shit happens. However since he has behaved like an entitled frat boy — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020

Rivera also blasted Sidney Powell, one of the conspiratorial pro-Trump lawyers involved in the election fight (who was at the White House several times recently before she claimed she’s being blocked from seeing the president):

Sidney Powell is a pathetic lawyer who among others is working to destroy the legacy of @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/MxkpuOUoCT — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) December 27, 2020

