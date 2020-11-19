The Five erupted over the Trump campaign’s increasingly absurd election fraud claims, with guest host Geraldo Rivera slapping down co-host Jesse Watters’ credulous repetition of nearly every baseless charge made by the president’s legal team.

Just moments earlier, Watters had offered a highly sympathetic recap of a Thursday press conference led by Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, which was marked by a bizarre reenactment of My Cousin Vinny, an ominous dripping of black goo down his forehead, and numerous, outlandish conspiratorial claims that wove in Antifa, George Soros, Hugo Chavez, and the Clinton Foundation.

Once Watters concluded, Rivera quickly called him out: “Come on, Jesse. I mean, really?”

Watters, mocking the criticism, fired back, his voice dripping with extra sarcasm: “COME ON, GERALDO!”

“The Clinton Foundation, George Soros, Hugo Chavez,” Rivera said, ticking off the many absurd layers of baseless fraud plot pushed by the Trump campaign. “I’m probably the only person in the building that’s actually met Hugo Chavez.”

“I didn’t say anything about that,” Watters protested, trying to distance himself from the clearly fanciful portions of the president’s legal strategy to overturn the election that he lost. “I never said anything about that. I talked about the sworn affidavits.”

“An international conspiracy? Why not Elvis?” Rivera replied, mocking the deranged theory.

After several seconds of cross talk, Rivera noted that he was a supporter of Trump’s, but that he has accepted the reality that Joe Biden won the election.

“When I saw with Rudy Giuliani, whom I have known for decades, was bizarre, it was unfocussed, it was conspiracy theory this and that,” Rivera noted. “When you have evidence that you suggest, what is the lawsuit that evidence attaches to? You can’t go to a court and say ‘There is fraud, judge, prove it for me. Where is the FBI to prove it for me?'”

“I love the president and wanted him to win this election,” Rivera added.

“They have 3 standing lawsuits in 3 different states,” Watters said, cutting in.

” They dropped Michigan and dropped Pennsylvania,” Rivera pointed out. “We are giving false hopes to people.”

Co-host Dana Perino then stepped in to throw the segment to Greg Gutfeld, who proceeded to claim that the media was dismissing all the election fraud charges made by the Trump campaign —based on almost no evidence — instead of investigating them.

“We are hearing reporters saying there is no evidence as if they themselves looked. They have not,” Gutfeld claimed. “The media hasn’t seen anything because we are not at the end of the legal process. Today was an overview. Nothing has been ruled out. If the shoe was on the other foot and we were talking about malfeasance by Republicans, these reporters would be doing the reporting. They will do the investigation. You can’t just say there is no evidence. They would not do that if it was on the Republicans. The reason you can’t find evidence is you are not looking. [The Trump campaign is] looking, give them a shot. I allowed Russian collusion for four years. Instead of acting like this is a personal affront, just wait.”

In fact, there have been countless reports from on-the-scene journalist who witnessed vote counts or tracked down — and debunked — claims about election fraud made by the Trump campaign’s legal team. What’s more, Gutfeld apparently doesn’t watch his own network, as Fox News reporter Kristen Fisher offered exactly the kind of review of the facts that he called for, offering a lengthy fact-check of Giuliani’s “bold and baseless” claims just hours earlier, telling Fox viewers: “So much of what he said was simply not true.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

