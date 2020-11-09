Germany’s Der Spiegel Celebrates Biden Victory With New Cover in Decapitated Statue of Liberty Series
German magazine Der Spiegel celebrated 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s projected election victory with a new entry in its decapitated Statue of Liberty cover series.
In 2017, following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Der Spiegel shocked the world with its cover portraying Trump with a bloody knife in one hand and the severed head of the Statue of Liberty in the other.
The cover — by visual artist Edel Rodriguez — was captioned, “America First.”
On Saturday, after Biden was projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Der Spiegel revisited its iconic cover with an update from Rodriguez: Biden — on a stool — reattaching the Statue of Liberty’s head to its body.
The caption: “Make America great again.”
On Feb 4th, 2017, Der SPIEGEL featured a cover depicting Donald Trump beheading Lady Liberty. Today, on Nov 7th, 2020, we reference said cover by updating our current issue … #46. pic.twitter.com/ilSRhEk3CK
— SPIEGEL English (@SPIEGEL_English) November 7, 2020
Make America great again. New SPIEGEL cover by @edelstudio #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/B410uq6F1P
— SPIEGEL English (@SPIEGEL_English) November 7, 2020
While some celebrated the new cover, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro commented, “I was desperate to know what the Germans think of our democracy. So relieved.”
I was desperate to know what the Germans think of our democracy. So relieved. https://t.co/fQT7RWfI6a
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) November 9, 2020
