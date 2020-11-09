German magazine Der Spiegel celebrated 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s projected election victory with a new entry in its decapitated Statue of Liberty cover series.

In 2017, following President Donald Trump’s inauguration, Der Spiegel shocked the world with its cover portraying Trump with a bloody knife in one hand and the severed head of the Statue of Liberty in the other.

The cover — by visual artist Edel Rodriguez — was captioned, “America First.”

On Saturday, after Biden was projected to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election, Der Spiegel revisited its iconic cover with an update from Rodriguez: Biden — on a stool — reattaching the Statue of Liberty’s head to its body.

The caption: “Make America great again.”

While some celebrated the new cover, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro commented, “I was desperate to know what the Germans think of our democracy. So relieved.”

