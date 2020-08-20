The Five‘s Jesse Watters launched a bonkers, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink rant against former President Barack Obama on Thursday, prompting co-host Dana Perino to laugh off the at-times smirking attacks.

After Obama gave an sobering speech warning about the sanctity of the nation’s democracy at the DNC convention on Wednesday, offering an unprecedented, devastating takedown on the incompetence of his successor. Watters dismissed the address and then trotted out nearly eight years of Republican talking points to rebut Obama’s damning case against Donald Trump.

“President Obama looked terrified. He knows this will be a low turnout election and the internal numbers for the Democratic Party must be horrific,” Watters baseless speculated. “He knows Joe has no base. He didn’t want Joe to run in 2016 and didn’t want Joe to run this year. He knows Covid is on the down trend. Football is around the corner and schools are opening. The writing is on the wall.”

More than one thousand Americans are still dying everyday from the coronavirus, and dozens of schools and colleges have had to abandon in-person re-opening in the past weeks due to localized outbreaks of the virus. And while the NFL still has plans to conduct a full season, most college football conferences have canceled their fall schedules.

“[Trump] left his legacy in tatters. The Obama mandate is gone. The Iran deal is out of there. The only thing left is a cloud of scandal,” Watters added, alluding to the “Obamagate” scandal that the president has baselessly claimed amounted to treason. “President Obama knows if Biden doesn’t win, Bill Barr stays there is and Durham continues to investigate Obamagate. President Obama was not an effective leader. He was frozen anytime he had to make a decision. He had a weak recovery and high gas prices and racial polarization. These were not great times.”

“To say Trump has bad character. Come on,” Watters continued, before repeating a notable omission his network made about the former friends of Jeffrey Epstein. “Everybody in the Democratic party was palling around with Harvey Weinstein and Jeffrey Epstein. You had crooked Hillary out there. Those dirty FBI agents, please. Where is Hunter Biden?”

“A lot of times people say Barack Obama gave us Donald Trump. He could have gone on there last night and just apologized to the Democratic Party for delivering that,” Watter said, as his co-hosts chuckled at the comment. “At the end of the day, I don’t think he did what he needed to do and he knows this will be a tough race.”

Perino, stepping in to segue to the next segment, metaphorically patted Watters on the head after his rant: “God love you, Jesse. You make me laugh.” The rest of The Five, seemingly amused at Watters’ shtick, laughed as well.

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]