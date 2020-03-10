As Democratic primary frontrunner Joe Biden was cruising to several more resounding victories, Sean Hannity reprised his recent attacks on the former vice president’s mental and physical health in a bizarre rant.

The Fox News host, who has ramped up his critical focus on Biden since that candidate’s unprecedented political resurrection, bluntly questioned Biden’s mental health and dismissed the 77-year-old’s physical stamina, saying he “looks frail to me.” Biden’s strong performance on “Super Tuesday 2.0” has pushed his delegate lead over 2020 Democratic rival Bernie Sanders into triple digits and prompted some political observers to anoint him as the presumptive party nominee.

“So, I’ll ask again, does this 77-year-old guy we’re watching every day now, does he have the stamina, does he have the strength, does he have the focus, the alertness, the mental focus, mental toughness and the mental stability to be president?” Hannity said, repeating the same idea several times.

“It’s a fair question. Is this how he’s going to treat world leaders?” Hannity asked, alluding to Biden’s profane back-and-forth on Tuesday with a Michigan union member who accused the 2020 Democratic candidate of wanting to take his guns away. “Quid pro Joe looks frail to me. Is he going to invite [Vladimir] Putin to a fight or push-up contest or little rocket man? They’ll kick his ass.”

“It’s so bad that the Biden campaign are trying to cover for quid pro quo Joe. Trying to keep him out of the public spotlight,” Hannity claimed. “In other words, they’re hiding him from the world. A great campaign strategy. Hide your candidate. We can’t trust what he’s going to do or say. A disaster.”

In fact, Biden appeared at six campaign events, including large, public rallies, in the week leading up to the Michigan primary.

“According to the Washington Post in his rally in St. Louis this weekend, he spoke for a whopping 7 minutes. I can see people waiting in line for hours to hear that in Kansas City. He spoke for 12 minutes. His longest speech of the weekend didn’t hit the 15-minute mark,” Hannity said, before pivoting to a tangent about Biden’s son, Hunter and then doubling back to contradict himself. “Back to quid pro quo Joe. He can’t be trusted to speak more than seven minutes by his own campaign. That is seven minutes with a TelePrompTer. He wants to lead the free world. Let’s pause. Let’s take that in. Let’s think about that.”

